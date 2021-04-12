Live

12 missing after helicopters collide off Hawaii

A search is underway for the twelve crew members of two Marine helicopters that collided overnight off the Hawaiian island of Oahu. John Blackstone reports high surf and heavy rain has added to the challenge for search and rescue teams.
