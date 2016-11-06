Watch CBS News

11/6: Kaine, Priebus

Just two days away from the general election, "Face the Nation" discusses the final stretch with Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine, RNC chair Reince Priebus, CBS News Election Director Anthony Salvanto, and others.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.