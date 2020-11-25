Election 2020
Full Election Results
Download The CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
QAnon Documentary
Norah O'Donnell Reports
Obama Interviews
Coronavirus Updates
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Millions ignore travel warning as COVID-19 cases surge
Trump pardons former national security adviser Michael Flynn
Biden reminds Americans "we're at war with a virus, not with each other"
Denver mayor travels for holiday after urging others to stay home
Soccer legend Diego Maradona has died at 60
Meghan Markle opens up about "unbearable grief" after miscarriage
Biden is first candidate in U.S. history to surpass 80 million votes
How to shop at Black-owned businesses over the holidays
Doctor recreates what COVID-19 patients may see before they die
2020 Elections
Joe Biden reminds Americans "we're at war with a virus, not with each other"
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Trump phones in false claims at Pennsylvania Senate committee hearing
Biden is first candidate in U.S. history to surpass 80 million votes
Does America need couples therapy?
Trump will share presidential intelligence briefing with Biden
Black voters concerned about Trump campaign's efforts to overturn election
Biden says his team is already talking with the Trump administration
Pennsylvania certifies election results, confirming Biden victory
Biden introduces members of national security, foreign policy teams
When do states certify their election results?
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, November 25, 2020
Millions ignore travel warning amid coronavirus surge; FoodLink Project helping to feed families in need
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue