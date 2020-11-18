CBS Evening News, November 18, 2020

Election 2020
New York City to close public schools as coronavirus cases rise
Coronavirus death toll in U.S. surpasses 250,000
Military's system to combat sexual assault is broken, survivors say
Judge: Border agents can't use COVID order to expel migrant kids
12 million Americans set to lose jobless aid day after Christmas
Tory Lanez pleads not guilty in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
Naya Rivera's family files lawsuit over drowning death
Apple reaches $133 million settlement over claims it slowed iPhones
Trump campaign transfers $3 million to Wisconsin for recount
Trump campaign to request recount of two Wisconsin counties
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Trump fires top cybersecurity official Chris Krebs
Where the Trump campaign and Republicans' election-related lawsuits stand
Michigan's Wayne County certifies election results after first failing
Michigan AG says delaying certification could disenfranchise her state
Pennsylvania Supreme Court deals blow to Trump's election lawsuits
Trump is "seriously" considering a 2024 bid for president
Biden announces top White House staff
Georgia's secretary of state says Graham suggested throwing out ballots
When do states certify their election results?
