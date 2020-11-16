Election 2020
Full Election Results
Download The CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Obama Interviews
Moderna Vaccine
Gun Fight Documentary
Coronavirus Updates
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Biden warns of "very dark winter" while stressing need for COVID relief
Hospitals overrun as U.S. reports 1 million COVID cases in a week
Distributing Pfizer's vaccine will be a "logistical nightmare"
Biden advisers reject idea of nationwide lockdowns
Iota makes landfall in Nicaragua as "extremely dangerous" Category 4
Where the Trump campaign's election-related lawsuits stand
Texas inmates paid $2 an hour to move COVID-19 victims' bodies
FBI: Hate crime murders surged to record high in 2019
Bezos announces first winners of $10 billion climate-change pledge
2020 Elections
Biden warns of "very dark winter" while stressing need for COVID relief
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Biden advisers reject idea of nationwide lockdowns
Trump acknowledges Biden victory before saying he's not conceding
Barack Obama speaks out on politics, the presidency, and Donald Trump
Biden begins to consider White House staff appointments
The voters who supported Biden or Trump in Georgia and North Carolina
Andy Card warns delayed transition could harm national security
Trump advisers say president has openly discussed running in 2024
2020 electoral vote matches 2016 — 306 to 232
When do states certify their election results?
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, November 16, 2020
Moderna early data shows coronavirus vaccine is nearly 95% effective; Shelter dog becomes a K-9 officer in New York
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue