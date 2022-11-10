Louisiana mayor running for reelection dies on Election Day

U.N. chief calls on wealthier nations to pay for climate change costs

40 years after businessman found dead in Spokane, suspect arrested in L.A.

Woman sentenced to death for killing pregnant friend to steal unborn baby

Turbans are toppled as Iran's army warns it's ready to quash protests

Nicole makes landfall in Florida as rare November hurricane

Divers discover piece of the space shuttle Challenger in Atlantic Ocean

Live Updates: Control of Congress remains unresolved as vote counts continue

Control of U.S. House and Senate still undecided; Meta lays off 11,000+ employees.

11/10: CBS News Mornings Control of U.S. House and Senate still undecided; Meta lays off 11,000+ employees.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On