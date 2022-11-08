TSA: Florida traveler stuffed gun into raw chicken, tried to bring on plane

Qatar World Cup ambassador calls homosexuality "damage in the mind"

U.S. aid worker murdered near his home in Iraq's capital

"Heroic" officer lauded for stopping "possible shooting at a school"

Cornell frat parties suspended after reports of drugging, sexual assault

Live Updates: Millions head to the polls as midterm elections get underway

11/8: CBS News Mornings Control of Congress up for grabs; Renewed push to ban TikTok.

