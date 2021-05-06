10/9/17: Red and Blue

Sign Up For Newsletters

Fewer Americans apply for unemployment as layoffs ease

U.K. and France deploy naval vessels in spat over fishing rights

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is 96% effective in teens

Airlines have banned more than 4,000 passengers

India's packed hospitals forced to turn COVID patients away

Watch Live: Biden speaks in Louisiana to pitch infrastructure plan

U.S. reviewing "Havana Syndrome" incidents, as suspected CIA cases rise

Bannon says Corker should resign; the Trump Campaign's secret weapon

