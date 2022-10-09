Watch CBS News

10/9: Hobbs, D'Agata, MacFarlane

This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Major Garrett dives into the Arizona governor's race, one of the most closely-watched races in the nation. Plus, new CBS News polls in Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.