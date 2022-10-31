CBS News App
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack had list of targets, law enforcement sources say
Man arrested in 2017 Delphi killings of teens Liberty German and Abigail Williams
Listen Live: Supreme Court hears cases challenging affirmative action
As Twitter's new owner, Musk gets his chance to defeat bots
Brazil's Bolsonaro silent as leftist Lula declared election winner
Wisconsin voters dish on midterms: For them, it's personal
Kidnapped Florida boy who has autism found safe in Canada
The science behind NASA's "smiling" sun
Michigan State suspends 4 players after video shows attack on Michigan player
10/31: CBS News Mornings
Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi had list of possible targets; German economy sees surprise growth.
