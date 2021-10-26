Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
An (Un)Civil War: The Evangelical Divide
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
FDA advisers set to meet on Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids 5 to 11
Survivors recount deadly Idaho mall shooting: "We've got to run"
Japan's Princess Mako weds, then goes on TV to defend the marriage
Texas governor signs bill restricting transgender athletes
Extreme weather takes aim from coast to coast
On the table for Thanksgiving this year? Higher food prices
TikTok star pleads not guilty to killing wife and man in San Diego
North Atlantic right whale population hits nearly 20-year low
White House rejects more Trump claims of executive privilege
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
10/26: CBSN AM
FDA meets to consider Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for young kids; Many Black employees don't want to return to office
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On