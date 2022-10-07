CBS News App
FBI sends Hunter Biden tax, gun purchase evidence to U.S. Attorney
2 killed, 6 injured in Las Vegas stabbing attack
Herschel Walker says abortion "nothing to be ashamed of"
Biden says risk of "Armageddon" highest since Cuban Missile Crisis
North Carolina Proud Boys member pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy
U.S. restarts airport screening for Ebola as outbreak in Uganda swells
3 ISIS leaders killed in separate U.S. military operations in Syria
Biden pardoning prior federal offenses of marijuana possession
House Jan. 6 select committee schedules next hearing for Oct. 13
10/6: Red and Blue
Biden pardons some marijuana convictions; Controversies shake Georgia candidates ahead of midterms.
