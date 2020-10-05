10/5/20: Red and Blue

Sign Up For Newsletters
Live updates: Trump back at White House after being discharged from Walter Reed
The post-Ginsburg Supreme Court's first abortion case
China, Russia and white supremacy top DHS' first public threat assessment
CDC updates COVID guidelines to include airborne transmission
Doctors say Trump may not be "out of the woods"
Some states overpaid jobless aid — and now want the money back
Why Armenia and Azerbaijan are fighting
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for Spike Lee films, killed in Atlanta
Trump and Biden even in Ohio, Biden up in Pennsylvania: poll
2020 Elections
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
Battleground Tracker: Trump and Biden even in Ohio, as Biden leads in PA
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
