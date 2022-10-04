10/4: Red and Blue

Republicans warning of army of 87,000 IRS agents that will harass Americans

Hurricane Ian death toll surpasses 100 as Florida struggles to recover

Detainee shot, killed by Border Patrol agents in El Paso

Tear gas video triggers investigation into Navy SEAL selection course

Musk proposes going ahead with $44 billion Twitter purchase

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in review of documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search

Herschel Walker faces controversy before midterms; Katie Hobbs and Kari Lake eye Arizona governor seat

