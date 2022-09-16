CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Some Jan. 6 defendants accused of other crimes since Capitol attack
Evidence of atrocities, and betrayal, as Ukrainian towns are liberated
Queen's funeral brings London a dauntingly complex security challenge
Judge names special master to review documents seized in Trump search
Alabama inmate and jailer had hundreds of calls, including "phone sex," sheriff says
Alaska storm could bring "worst coastal flooding in 50 years"
New abortion laws jeopardize cancer treatment for pregnant patients
Farmer finds rare ancient treasure — but it may be in "immediate danger"
Nonbinary actor joins "SNL" cast for season 48
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovation and Disruption Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
9/16: CBS News Mornings
"Special master" appointed to review Mar-a-Lago documents; NFL faces fallout over Latino Heritage Month logo.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On