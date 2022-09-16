9/16: CBS News Mornings

Farmer finds rare ancient treasure — but it may be in "immediate danger"

New abortion laws jeopardize cancer treatment for pregnant patients

Alaska storm could bring "worst coastal flooding in 50 years"

Alabama inmate and jailer had hundreds of calls, including "phone sex," sheriff says

Judge names special master to review documents seized in Trump search

Evidence of atrocities, and betrayal, as Ukrainian towns are liberated

Some Jan. 6 defendants accused of other crimes since Capitol attack

"Special master" appointed to review Mar-a-Lago documents; NFL faces fallout over Latino Heritage Month logo.

