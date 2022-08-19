At least 2 people killed when 2 planes collide in midair while trying to land

Demand for Sept. 1 student loan payments sent in error

Three inmates indicted in prison killing of Whitey Bulger

Reports of gunfire near White House

Apple warns of serious security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

DeSantis' election police force announces arrests of 20 for alleged voter fraud

Former Trump Org. exec pleads guilty to fraud, agrees to testify against company

Judge says part of Trump search affidavit could "presumptively be unsealed"

Judge orders DOJ to redact Mar-a-Lago affidavit; Record number of migrants apprehended this year

8/19: CBS News Mornings Judge orders DOJ to redact Mar-a-Lago affidavit; Record number of migrants apprehended this year

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On