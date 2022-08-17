CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Rep. Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming Republican primary, says "now the real work begins"
Liz Cheney says "it's the beginning the battle" ahead of Republican primary loss
Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act, sealing major victory for domestic agenda
FBI returns Trump passports seized in search of Mar-a-Lago
Feds charge ex-congressman with 28 counts for alleged fraud schemes
Family, colleagues of aid worker killed by U.S. strike stranded in Afghanistan
NTSB: Co-pilot was "visibly upset" before he exited plane in mid-air
Democrats say DHS watchdog won't comply with requests about missing texts
Drought-stricken Arizona and Nevada to get less water from Colorado River
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
8/16: Red and Blue
Alaska and Wyoming hold primary elections; Impact of midterm elections across the U.S.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On