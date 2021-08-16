Afghanistan Turmoil
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Live Updates: Chaos at Kabul airport halts evacuation flights
Watch Live: Biden to speak on Afghanistan for first time since Taliban takeover
Pelosi seeks to move infrastructure bill, $3.5 trillion plan at same time
Food stamps to get permanent increase of more than 25%
Haiti braces for Grace as Fred threatens Florida
San Antonio sports bar shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded
Death toll in Haiti earthquake climbs to 1,297
Afghan civilians fear what Taliban rule will mean for women
More than 3,000 fake vaccine cards seized by border patrol
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
8/16: CBSN AM
At least 5 dead in chaos at Kabul airport as U.S. evacuates; Nursing homes pressured to require staff vaccinations
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On