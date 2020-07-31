Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
Storm Eyes Florida
Marine Training Accident
Massive Twitter Hack
"Zombie Cicadas"
St. Louis Cardinals
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
$600 in jobless benefits end: "An impossible situation"
Trump says he plans to ban TikTok from U.S.
James Murdoch resigns from News Corp board over editorial differences
Biden to narrow VP list. But don't expect a pick next week
Trump campaign pauses ad spending
Florida teen charged as "mastermind" behind massive Twitter hack
Hurricane warning issued for parts of Florida as Isaias looms
Ellen DeGeneres producers accused of sexual misconduct
This student is on the way to college after stranger's donation
2020 Elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
Battleground Tracker: COVID reshapes presidential race in Sun Belt
Who might be Joe Biden's running mate?
DNC hopes to reach more voters with new voter file model
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, July 31, 2020
Florida breaks single-day COVID-19 death toll as hurricane looms; Students prepare for college after massive gift from businessman.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue