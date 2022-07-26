7/26: CBS News Mornings

Grass fire likely sparked by mower chars as many as 20 Texas homes

Soccer player dies after being injured in brawl during game

Tourist reportedly killed by helicopter propeller in Greece

Robb Elementary School principal placed on administrative leave

More human remains found at Lake Mead

Russia says it will drop out of International Space Station after 2024

Pence says he and Trump "may differ on focus"

How is the BA.5 COVID variant different from other strains?

Wildfires ravage parts of California and Texas; Pope makes apology to Indigenous people in Canada

