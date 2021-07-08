7/7: Red and Blue

Surfside Condo Collapse
Search for Florida condo collapse victims turns to recovery effort
Tropical Storm Elsa kills 1, damages Navy base in Georgia
Latest heat wave "virtually impossible" without climate change, study says
4 suspects killed after Haitian president's assassination
Rudy Giuliani's D.C. law license suspended
Texas special session brings election law back into spotlight
Biden pushes child care and education policies in Illinois visit
$1.19 billion worth of marijuana seized in California
Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup, defeat Montreal Canadiens 1-0
CC Sabathia opens up on addiction and recovery
Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC job after tenure controversy
Jemele Hill on Olympics, ESPN controversy
"Pose" star helps empower through tech
Training refugees in the culinary arts
Poll: Most Americans say LGBTQ discrimination still exists
