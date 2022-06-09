CBS News App
Newsletters
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
House Jan. 6 committee gears up for prime-time hearing on Capitol attack
4 of 5 Marines killed when Osprey crashes in Southern California desert
NASA launching study to improve "scientific understanding" of UFOs
Biden talks gun control, Trump, abortion access with Jimmy Kimmel
Saudi-paid players no longer eligible for PGA Tour, commissioner says
FBI raids home of man charged with attempted murder of Justice Kavanaugh
Here's when COVID vaccines for kids under 5 should finally roll out
House passes package of gun control bills in response to mass shootings
Prosecutors: R. Kelly should get at least 25 years in prison
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
6/9: CBS News Mornings
Jan. 6 committee holds first public hearing; President Joe Biden to meet with Brazilian leader
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On