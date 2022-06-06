CBS News App
At least 13 killed, dozens wounded in weekend mass shootings across U.S.
"Red flag" laws work — but only if they are used correctly, data show
Details emerge about man, 4 grandsons killed by fugitive murderer in Texas
Elon Musk threatens to cancel Twitter buyout
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces no confidence vote
Man charged in 6 murders took selfie at crime scene, investigators say
Funeral held for Uvalde girl who "dreamt of going to art school in Paris"
Egypt races to restore Biblical sites along the "Holy Family Trail"
After French Open win, Nadal "would love to keep going" at U.S. Open
6/6: CBS News Mornings
At least 13 U.S. mass shootings since friday; U.S. braces for possible inflation spike
