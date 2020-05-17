Coronavirus Updates
Lives To Remember
Whistleblower: Trump administration's COVID-19 response has cost lives
Lives to remember: Those we've lost to coronavirus
Jet doing flyover to salute frontline workers crashes, killing 1
NFL players DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar granted bond
Tropical Storm Arthur inching closer to North Carolina coast
How will the coronavirus pandemic reshape our world?
Texas reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Cuomo says nobody should be prosecuted for COVID-19 deaths in N.Y.
Atlas 5 launches military spaceplane on secret mission
CBS Weekend News, May 17, 2020
Trump lashes out at Obama over his criticism of COVID-19 response; Remembering former "NFL Today" co-host Phyllis George, who died at age 70.
