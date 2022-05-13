CBS News App
First war crime trial starts as Ukraine accuses Russia of bombing schools
Russian court extends detention of WNBA's Brittney Griner
Rand Paul stalls Senate passage of $40 billion in Ukraine aid
Elon Musk says Twitter deal is "temporarily on hold"
Violence erupts at funeral of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
Video shows teen before her death as unsolved case becomes "spectacle"
U.S. Army identifies soldier killed by bear in military training area
3-year-old girl who died was allegedly subject to exorcism at church
At least 11 dead, 38 rescued after boat capsizes near Puerto Rico
5/13: CBS News Mornings
Musk says Twitter deal on hold; Astronomers reveal first image of black hole at center of Milky Way
