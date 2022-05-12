CBS News App
As U.S. faces 1 million COVID deaths, tragic toll reaches far beyond
Wildfire near Laguna Beach destroys more than 20 homes
Governors urge DOJ to end protests outside justices' homes
Police search for suspect accused of shooting 3 Asian women in hair salon
Eastman pushed for appointment of alternate electors, emails show
Israel says "not certain" who killed Palestinian-American journalist
Biden administration cancels Alaska oil and gas lease sale
"Rust" producers claim safety meeting was held before fatal shooting
Nepali Sherpa breaks her own record for most Everest summits by a woman
Watch CBS News
5/12: CBS News Mornings
Biden blames Ukraine war for rising food prices; personal savings rate hits lowest level since 2013
