Coronavirus Updates
Breaking News Emails
Lives To Remember
Supreme Court Arguments
Fauci Testimony
Coronavirus Relief Bill
Ahmaud Arbery
Navajo Nation Documentary
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Autopsy reveals new details about Ahmaud Arbery's death
Joe Biden picks up more delegates in Nebraska primary win
Trump lawyers urge Supreme Court to shield financial records
Intel chief declassifies names of Obama officials who "unmasked" Flynn
Twitter says its employees can work from home forever
Republican wins special congressional election in Wisconsin
Could Uber buy one of its biggest competitors?
Doctors Without Borders dispatches team to the Navajo Nation
Democrats vote to allow delegates to attend convention remotely
Coronavirus
Full CBS News coverage: Coronavirus pandemic
Lives To Remember
CBS News spends 7 days inside NYC hospital for primetime special
NYC reports more than 50 children suffering from mysterious illness
Fauci warns of "serious" consequences if U.S. reopens too soon
Pelosi unveils massive new coronavirus relief bill
Why your stimulus check might be less than you expect
How researchers had a head start on a coronavirus vaccine
3D model shows virus can spread farther than 6 feet inside
How shoddy masks are getting to the front lines of the pandemic
Doctors on front lines in Navajo Nation
Trump cuts funding for coronavirus researcher
Examining Amazon's treatment of its workers
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, May 12, 2020
Dr. Fauci warns reopening U.S. too soon could worsen coronavirus outbreak; Texas principal drives over 800 miles to visit graduating high school seniors
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue