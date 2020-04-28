Coronavirus Updates
Breaking News Emails
Lives To Remember
Coronavirus Testing
COVID-19 Antibodies
Unemployment
Cuomo Briefing
Pelosi Endorses Biden
Kim Jong Un
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Round 2 of Paycheck Protection Program starts. Better hurry
Judge blocks 30-day extension of Illinois stay-at-home order
Trump sued over stimulus check ban for immigrant spouses
LA Lakers got nearly $5 million federal small business loan
Pentagon confirms 3 videos showing "unidentified aerial phenomena"
Southern California city offering free COVID-19 testing site
COVID-19 and gun violence: Mayors fight double health crisis
Nurse dies from COVID-19 days before retirement
Coronavirus updates: States easing COVID-19 lockdowns
Coronavirus
Coronavirus updates: States easing lockdowns as U.S. nears 1 million cases
Full CBS News coverage: Coronavirus pandemic
People we lost to coronavirus
White House testing and tracing guidance puts much of the burden on states
Challenge continues to find accurate coronavirus antibody tests
Can you get coronavirus twice? Doctors aren't sure yet
Drones used in effort to slow the spread of COVID-19
"Food supply chain is breaking," Tyson Foods chairman warns
Coronavirus survivor Andy Cohen fights for change in blood plasma donation rules
Ford & GM join fight against coronavirus
Tracking the coronavirus pandemic with AI
Protecting the U.S. military from coronavirus
Wife of coronavirus victim finds heartbreaking goodbye note
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, April 27, 2020
Many states looking to reopen as U.S. coronavirus cases approach 1 million; Couple marks 50th wedding anniversary with virtual celebration.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue