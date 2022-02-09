CBS News App
Show Schedule
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
National Archives asks DOJ to investigate Trump's handling of White House records
More Democratic governors ease mask requirements
Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says
Bipartisan group of senators say they have reached a deal on Violence Against Women Act
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes returns to court next week
House January 6 committee subpoenas Peter Navarro
Minneapolis school bus driver shot in the head while students on board
Pelosi, Schumer signal they'd support ban on stock trading for Congress
Student stabbed, security guard shot outside Buffalo high school
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBS News
2/9: Red and Blue
Supreme Court nomination process continues; White House slams Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On