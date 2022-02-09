Pelosi, Schumer signal they'd support ban on stock trading for Congress

Minneapolis school bus driver shot in the head while students on board

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes returns to court next week

Bipartisan group of senators say they have reached a deal on Violence Against Women Act

Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says

National Archives asks DOJ to investigate Trump's handling of White House records

2/9: Red and Blue Supreme Court nomination process continues; White House slams Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On