Trump Impeachment Defense
What Is Coronavirus?
Virginia Gun Rally
Kansas City Shooting
San Antonio Shooting
Honolulu Shooting
Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson
Lizzo Interview
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Impeachment updates: Trump's lawyers blast Dems for "flimsy" case
What is coronavirus, the mystery illness sweeping through China?
Kansas City divided over Martin Luther King, Jr. tribute
Sanders apologizes to Biden for surrogate op-ed
Thousands of gun-rights activists rally in Virginia's capital
Trump's Russia adviser put on administrative leave
19-year-old suspect arrested in San Antonio shooting
Katie Sowers to be first female and openly gay coach at Super Bowl 54
"The Rock" opens up about his dad's "quick" death
Impeachment
Trump's lawyers blast Dems for "flimsy" case
Complete coverage of the proceedings
What's ahead in the impeachment trial
Jeff Flake's advice to GOP ahead of impeachment trial
Ken Starr added to Trump's trial defense team
Why Chief Justice Roberts' role in impeachment trial is "critical"
Parnas says Trump tried to fire Yovanovitch "at least four" times
White House broke law by freezing Ukraine aid, watchdog says
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Bay Area
CBSN Boston
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Minnesota
CBSN New York
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
1/20: CBS Evening News
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue