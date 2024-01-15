Iowa Caucuses
Ohio Police Raid
DeSantis Interview
Snake In Underwear Drawer
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Why are the Iowa caucuses so important? What to know about today's high-stakes vote
Ohio mom claims mistaken police raid injured her 17-month-old son
DeSantis says "a lot" of Iowans "haven't made up a final decision"
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released from hospital
U.S. says Houthi missile headed for American warship was shot down
See the full 2024 Emmy nominations list
Biden admin. demands Texas allow Border Patrol agents access to border area
Maine storms wash away historic fishing shacks, expose 1911 shipwreck
1 killed, 12 wounded in suspected "terrorist ramming attack" in Israel
Shows
CBS Mornings
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS Saturday Morning
Face the Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBS Reports
CBS News Mornings
America Decides
Prime Time with John Dickerson
CBS News Weekender
The Takeout
The Uplift
Eye On America
The Dish
Here Comes the Sun
Person To Person
Live
CBS News Live
CBS News Bay Area
CBS News Baltimore
CBS News Boston
CBS News Chicago
CBS News Colorado
CBS News Detroit
CBS News Los Angeles
CBS News Miami
CBS News Minnesota
CBS News New York
CBS News Philadelphia
CBS News Pittsburgh
CBS News Sacramento
CBS News Texas
CBS Sports HQ
Inside Edition 24/7
Mixible
Local
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Watch CBS News
1/15: CBS News Mornings
Iowa caucuses begin tonight amid brutal winter blast; "Mean Girls" takes top spot at weekend box office.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On