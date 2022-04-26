Anthony Galloway CBS News/ Aaron Jay Young

Anthony Galloway is the senior vice president of CBS News Streaming. He began his new role in February 2022.

Galloway has oversight of the day-to-day programming and production of the CBS News Streaming Network, the 24/7 anchored streaming news service, from CBS News and Stations that is available free to everyone with access to the internet.

Galloway is an award-winning digital and broadcast news executive with more than two decades of news experience. He joined CBS News from The Wall Street Journal, where he most recently held the newsroom role of chief content officer, editorial video, audio and voice programming. In that job, Galloway led video and audio production teams across three continents to produce daily news, feature and long-form documentary programming for the company's digital video, social media, streaming and podcasting platforms. During his tenure, Galloway led the team to double the organization's video viewership and podcast audience, in addition to earning the organization's first Emmy Award. Galloway was the editorial lead for the WSJ's partnerships with YouTube, Google and Twitter, and he helped develop the organization's first streaming television projects with Netflix and AppleTV+, as well as a daily podcast with Spotify's Gimlet Media.

Before the WSJ, Galloway was vice president of digital video programming at Condé Nast Entertainment, where he oversaw the production of video content inspired by the publishing company's iconic brands. Earlier he was executive producer for mobile content at Vice Media, where he developed daily and recurring series for Vice's mobile, digital and social platforms. While there, he served as the executive producer of Vice's first daily digital series, "Daily Vice."

Galloway spent 15 years at NBC News. In his most recent role, Galloway was a supervising producer where he oversaw production of original digital, short-form and long-form video content for "Today," "NBC Nightly News," "Dateline" and NBCNews.com. There, he developed digital series and led control room production of live segments during primetime breaking news specials, and he produced NBC News' first live webcast from Tehran, Iran.

His career at NBC News included working on journalist Ann Curry's producing team, where he oversaw and produced high-profile projects and interviews with world leaders. He also produced a series of documentaries for "Dateline." Galloway worked in NBC News' primetime unit as a digital coordinating producer and was later promoted to digital supervising producer, where he launched and led the network's digital-first newsmagazine.

Galloway oversaw NBC's live, primetime news coverage of the 2011 tornado outbreak, President Barack Obama's address to the nation following the 2012 movie theater shooting in Aurora, Colorado, and live reports on the night of the Boston Marathon bombing. Galloway began his career at NBC News in 2000 as a news associate.

Galloway has earned several awards for his work, including multiple Emmy Awards and a Webby Award, and he was part of a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting team at The Wall Street Journal.

He is a graduate of the University of Southern California's Annenberg School of Journalism.