Adrienne Roark CBS News

Adrienne Roark brings together teams across CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures to create content that grows audience reach and impact, industry leadership and organizational effectiveness. She also oversees CBS-owned stations in New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Miami, Pittsburgh and Baltimore, a responsibility she assumed when becoming president of CBS Stations in August 2021.

As president, Roark led the creation and launch of the "Newsroom of the Future" CBS News Detroit, a local news organization that was built from the ground up with a streaming-first mentality, at WWJ-TV in January 2023. She also oversees the CBS Local News Innovation Lab, where CBS News and Stations employees experiment with next-generation storytelling and test new products, workflows and production models.

Roark is a strong proponent of data journalism. She created the data journalism initiative, hired the executive in charge and worked with him to put in place the award-winning team that works across CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures. Understanding the necessity to meet the audiences' viewership needs, Roark used research-backed data to strategically create and launch multiple "centers of excellence" beats that focus on audiences' interests: consumer/money watch, transportation, immigration, medical, weather and crime. These teams collaborate with the Innovation Lab and the data journalism team and work across CBS News and Stations, delivering best-in-class reporting.

For her efforts, Roark, a three-time regional Emmy award winner and recipient of six regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, was named a 2024 Wonder Women of New York by Multichannel News.

She began her career at CBS. After graduating from The Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in communications, she took a position at WBNS-TV, the CBS affiliate in Columbus. She moved to stations in Cleveland, Miami, Orlando and Dallas-Fort Worth before becoming general manager of CBS affiliate KOIN-TV in 2014. She served as general manager of Fox affiliate KPTV-TV and MyNetwork station KPDX-TV from 2016 until rejoining CBS in 2021.

Roark is on the National Advisory Board of Poynter, the Broadcasters Foundation of America's Board of Directors and the Carole Kneeland Project Board of Directors. She has long been active in community organizations – she served as the board chair of the Boys and Girls Club of Portland and held board positions with Sport Oregon, Veterans' Legacies, the Dougy Center and the Oregon Association of Broadcasters.

Roark and her husband, Dave, are the proud parents of two sons, Alex and Stephen.