Wednesday morning First Alert weather forecast with Jessica Burch - 9/4/24 Another day of hot conditions are in store Wednesday, highs around the bay in the 80s and inland temperatures soaring to the triple-digits on Wednesday. A heat advisory remains in effect for much of the Bay Area. Jessica Burch has the forecast.