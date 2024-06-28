Watch CBS News

Supreme Court ruled a ban on people sleeping on streets and in public parks

Assistant Professor Dallas Augustine from San José State University joins to talk about the potential implications of the ruling and what factors the court considered in reaching the decision. Reed Cowan interviews. (06-28-2024)
