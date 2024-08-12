Supporters rally for pro-Palestinian protesters who shut down Golden Gate Bridge in April
Veronica Macias reports on the rally supporting pro-Palestinian protesters charged in last spring's Golden Gate Bridge demonstration.
Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/rally-shows-support-for-golden-gate-bridge-protesters-facing-deadline-to-surrender-to-chp/
