San Francisco named the worst U.S. city for late-night dining Gianna Franco and Reed Cowan discuss what people have been discussing lately: trying to get a late-night bite. San Francisco tops a new list as one of the worst major cities to have late-night dining with restaurants closing as early as 9 p.m.. KPIX asks what the viewers think. (08-30-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv