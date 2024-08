Oakland Hilton Hotel closes its doors; latest business shuttered along troubled Hegenberger corridor The Hilton Oakland Airport Hotel officially closed its doors on Wednesday, the latest business to shut down along the city's troubled business corridor along Hegenberger Road. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3yZPhQK Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv