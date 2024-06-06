Watch CBS News

Kids Critics ask Elmo and friends how to get to "Sesame Street Live" in San Francisco

In collaboration with Broadway SF, Kid Critics is back! Meet Walden, Maiyssie, and Zeppelin as they chat with their favorite Sesame Street Characters to learn how to get to "Sesame Street Live" in San Francisco this weekend at The Curran Theater. (06-06-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
