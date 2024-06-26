Watch CBS News

Drag Queen ‘Lady Camden’ kicks off Pride in San Francisco

Best known from Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Lady Camden joined the Morning Edition to dish on her latest show, "Lady Land" at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco on Thursday, June 27th in addition to helping kick off Pride weekend. (06-26-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
