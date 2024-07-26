Watch CBS News

Comedic powerhouse “Second City” makes a pit stop in Berkeley

George Elrod and Max Thomas talk about keeping comedy fresh after "Second City" has been part of the comedy world for decades and what fans can expect with a new modern twist. The show will run until July 28th and for tickets go to www.berkeleyrep.org. (07-26-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
