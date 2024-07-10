Watch CBS News

Biden faces additiona pressure to drop out, analyst weighs in

Nearly two weeks following his debate with Donald Trump, President Joe Biden is facing increased pressure to drop out, including from actor and megadonor George Clooney. Dr. Caroline Heldman of Occidental College talks to reporter Ryan Yamamoto about the latest developments.
