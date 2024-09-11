Watch CBS News

Berkeley leaders gives green light on sweeps at two homeless encampments

The City of Berkeley is making major changes to the way it handles homeless encampments by giving the City Manager’s office authority to clear out two major areas of unhoused residents that the mayor says have been problematic for years. Katie Nielsen reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
