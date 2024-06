Battle brews between AG Bonta, school districts over policy involving transgender youth In California, a battle is brewing between Attorney General Rob Bonta and some school districts, over policies that require schools to notify parents if a student identifies as transgender. Kelsi Thorud reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv