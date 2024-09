BART fare tickets hit the runway BART is letting fashion students take the initiative of recycling old paper fare tickets and turning them into a fashion project. ‘Project Doneway: A Farewell to BART Paper Tickets’ will be showcased at the Rockridge BART station on September 14th at 1pm. Veronica Macias reports. (09-13-2024) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv