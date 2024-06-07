Watch CBS News

Athletic Club Oakland sports bar teams up with Ballers to sell concessions at Raimondi Park

Fans can expect tasty baseball classics at Oakland Ballers games. Loureen Ayyoub spoke with the owner of the Athletic Club Oakland which is teaming up with the Ballers to be the main concessionaire at Raimondi Park.
