Vern Glenn joined KPIX 5/KBCWTV 44 Cable 12 in June of 2012 as weekend Sports Anchor/weekday sports reporter & MMJ. Since 2012, Vern has picked up 4 straight Emmy Awards for Best Sportscaster. In October of 2020, Vern was inducted to the SF/NorCal Silver Circle Hall of Fame.

Vern had previously been at KRON 4 News since 1990. While at KRON, Vern was tagged with the nickname "Mr. Involvement" for literally throwing himself in the middle of his feature stories. His memorable stories include bungee jumping, sky diving, bull riding, boxing, pro football and a dirt bike crash. Among his personal assignments was reporting from the 2000 Summer Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia.

From a shoot-out with Chris Mullin to becoming a human target playing for the Cal football team and the 49ers, "Mr. Involvement" has created a niche in the market. Vern brings that same type of energy to the KPIX news set. John Marvel, then of the Contra Costa times wrote, "Mr. Involvement series is the best feature on TV."

Vern was part of the KNBR Radio Morning show in 1998 and drops in now and then as a guest on 95.7 The Game.

Vern also worked at WBAL-TV in Baltimore. Maryland as weekend sports anchor and sports reporter from 1987 to 1990. Prior, he was sports anchor, sports reporter and photographer for WXEX-TV, now WRIC, in Richmond, Virginia from 1985 to 1987.

An Eagle Scout and a graduate of the University of Virginia, Vern lives in Marin with his wife Nicole and three sons.