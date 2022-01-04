Max Darrow is an Emmy award-winning reporter/MMJ for KPIX 5. He joined the KPIX 5 news team in July 2021.

Max grew up in Menlo Park. He developed his dream of being a news reporter as a kid, growing up watching the news in the Bay Area. He's thrilled to be back home.

He previously worked at KSNV-TV in Las Vegas and KGUN-TV in Tucson. He reported on a wide-range of topics during his time in the American Southwest, including numerous stories about the Opioid crisis and border issues. During the 2020 Presidential Election, Max conducted one-on-one interviews with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

But despite spending most of his time in the desert, Max traveled to cities across the country to cover major stories on several occasions. He went to Seattle to report on the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. He also traveled to South Florida to cover a hurricane. Max filed reports from both sides of the U.S./Mexico border as well.

Max is a proud graduate of Pinewood High School in Los Altos Hills. After four snowy winters, the Bay Area native received his degree in Broadcast & Digital Journalism from Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Go Orange!!!

He enjoys traveling, playing golf and basketball, exploring the world with his camera, and spending time with his family.

