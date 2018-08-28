Bay Area native Mary Lee joined KPIX 5 in February of 2018.

Mary was born in Berkeley, grew up in Fairfield and is a proud UC Davis Aggie. She is extremely grateful to finally come home to the Bay Area.

"There's nothing like reporting and forecasting for your hometown," she said. "It's truly a privilege and an honor to do what I love and to do it here in the Bay Area."

Mary started her broadcast career as a writer at KOVR-TV, our sister station in Sacramento before taking her first on-air reporting job in KHSL-TV in Chico.

Mary then moved to Austin, Texas to forecast severe weather. She covered the flash floods of 2007, one of the most devastating weather events in Central Texas history. In 2010, she packed her bags and headed to Houston to forecast weather at KPRC-TV. She flew with Hurricane Hunters into Hurricane Isaac in 2012, flying into the eye of the storm several times and was in the storm when it made landfall along the Louisiana coast.

In 2013, Mary moved to Seattle to join the weather team at KING 5. She worked closely with the Washington state hydrologist to give critical information just hours after the deadly Oso landslide.

Mary is KPIX 5's weekday meteorologist providing weather coverage on the KPIX 5 Morning News and KPIX 5 News at Noon. She is passionate about encouraging and inspiring young people especially girls and minorities to love and pursue science, tech, engineering and math or STEM.

Mary hosts her own iTunes podcast called STEM Boldly where she interviews amazing women and men who are boldly pursing their passion in STEM.

She is involved with several community organizations, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Special Olympics, and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Mary is also a big foodie. She absolutely loves trying new restaurants. If you have a favorite Bay Area restaurant, she definitely wants to hear from you.

