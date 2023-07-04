Worker killed after getting hit by vehicle in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK -- A man died after being hit by a car that jumped a curb and hit him Monday afternoon in Walnut Creek, according to police.



The collision was reported at about 1:21 p.m. on Ygnacio Valley Road east of Lennon Lane, Walnut Creek police said.



When officers arrived, the man was conscious but had significant injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.



Police said it appears that the car drifted to the right on Ygnacio Valley, hopped the curb and hit the man while he was doing maintenance at the location.



The driver, who wasn't injured, stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police.



The cause of the collision is under investigation.



Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Walnut Creek police dispatch at (925) 935-6400.